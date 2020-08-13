Commissioners Reorganize, Appoint County Administrator

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A re-organization of Clarion County administrative personnel was announced on Tuesday morning, including the approval of a new position, county administrator/chief clerk, by the Clarion County Salary Board.

ARCHIVED PHOTO (prior to COVID-19 mask mandate): County Administrator Jillian Stephens and Commissioner Ted Tharan.

The Salary Board is comprised of the Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley plus County treasurer Tom McConnell. McConnell was absent for the meeting.

Jillian Stephens was transferred from her position as Human Services Director to the new county administrator post. Tharan said it would be a lateral transfer, even though she would have increased responsibilities. Her current salary is approximately $68,000.00, according to Tharan, and the new salary range is $59,000.00 to $70,000.00.

Departmental heads or administrators will contact Stephens, and information will flow from her to the commissioners.

“Basically, it is simplifying the whole entire system because the way it’s set up now has been here since 2006,” explained Tharan.

“As commissioner, you have a tendency to forget about what you were talking about. With three commissioners, you sometimes really don’t know what’s going on with all of the projects. All of the information will be funneled to Jillian’s office and Mindy (Frampton) will be her assistant.

“Our knowledge needs to be shared between us all. We will meet and go, and she will get the answers. It will be a lot easier for all the department heads to communicate to one person for the answer.

“What happens now is everything else bogs you down, and we have to get the system set in place and long-lasting. It would help new commissioners with the organization so that there isn’t a cluster…. That’s the way most businesses run.”

Changes, transfers, and titles:

– Mindy Frampton, Deputy Chief Clerk, $17.58 per hour.

– Taylor Kriebel, Human Resource Director, $19.63 per hour.

– Tim Cochran, Manager Land Services, $22.74 per hour.

– Jeff Smathers, Public Safety Director, $26.98 per hour.

– Cindy Fleming, Central Accounting, $19.63 per hour.

– Chad Johnston, IT, $26.09 per hour.

– Brady Ion, IT, $20.9 per hour.

Rates per hour reflect a change from 35 hours per week to 37.5 hours per week.

In addition to the above changes, commissioners also hired Salvatore Mazzocchi to fill the vacant position of GIS Specialist. The position is part-time, no more than 21 hours per week at $19.71 per hour.

