Dr. Astbury Appointed to Council of Perioperative Echocardiography Steering Committee

BUTLER, Pa. – Jeffrey C. Astbury, MD, FASE, FACC, FASA, MSBE, MSEE, Vice Chairman of Cardiovascular Services and the Director of Intraoperative Echocardiography, Dept. of Anesthesiology, Butler Health System, has been appointed to the Steering Committee of the Council on Perioperative Echocardiography.

This branch of the American Society of Echocardiography focuses on echocardiography for patients undergoing cardiovascular procedures, both invasive and minimally invasive. Dr. Astbury is the first private practice physician ever to be appointed to this Council.

The physicians on this committee help guide the practice of perioperative echocardiography through research, teaching and the creation of guidelines and recommendations. Dr. Astbury will be collaborating with members of the committee to revise the existing “Guidelines for Performing Ultrasound Guided Vascular Cannulation: Recommendations of the American Society Echocardiography and the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists”, in addition to several other educational initiatives.

“This is a tremendous honor and privilege to be appointed to this Steering Committee,” said Dr. Astbury. “I plan to continue to elevate the field of echocardiography in every way that I can.”

Over the past 23 years, Dr. Astbury has received several awards in cardiac research and teaching. He has been very active in patient care, research, teaching, developing study guides for NBE examinations, publishing medical articles, and has been invited to speak as an expert in his field on numerous occasions. Most recently he presented the “Intraoperative Evaluation of Mitral Regurgitation” at the American Society of Echocardiography 30th Annual Scientific Sessions in June, 2019.

In addition, Dr. Astbury developed protocols for intraoperative echocardiography for cardiac surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, electrophysiologic procedures involving (atrial) transseptal puncture and ultrasound-guided vascular access. He has dual National Board of Echocardiography (NBE) Certifications in Advanced Perioperative Echocardiography and Adult Transesophageal Echocardiography. He was the first physician to be certified five times by the National Board of Echocardiography since its inception in 1999.

Dr. Astbury has a Bachelor’s Degree in Biophysics from Edinboro University, a Master’s Degree

in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, a Master’s Degree in in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Astbury is a Fellow in the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American College of Cardiology, and the American Society of Echocardiography.

