Martha A. Sottiaux, 87, of Oil City, PA, died at 3:05 P.M. Wednesday August 12, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born July 12, 1933, in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Anton & Myra Hirst Ulrich.

Martha was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on June 3, 1950, in Winchester, VA, to James W. Sottiaux and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2009.

Mrs. Sottiaux was a homemaker for many years working 8 years at the Telephone Co. and at the age of 50 she received her nursing degree from Venango Campus.

She worked as a registered nurse at the Oil City Hospital and earned certification as a mental health nurse.

Martha & Jim were former members of the Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed sewing, reading and was known as one on the fence ladies for many years at the Oil City Swimming Pool.

Martha and Jim enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Okeechobee Florida for many years.

She is survived by six children and their spouses: James Sottiaux & his wife Bonnie of Rockland, Julie McClelland & her husband Tom of Oil City, Amy Wienand of Florida, Louise Schwabenbauer & her husband Randy of Virginia, Daniel Sottiaux & his wife Tracy of Flower Mound, TX, and Peter Sottiaux & his wife Darlene of Fredericksburg, VA; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Sottiaux & Jeff Elliston, Sarah Black & her husband Derek, Holly Sottiaux & her husband Nathan Billings, Tom McClelland & his wife Kelly, Lindy Tollervey and her husband James, Sonya Walsh & her husband Eric, Steve Schwabenbauer and his girlfriend Christina Leccia, Kelly Skobjak & her husband Nick, Erica Hawkins & her husband Justin, Andy Sottiaux& his wife Gina, and Megan Sottiaux; 9 Great Grandchildren also survive. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Mary Plyler of Oil City

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Ulrich; sister, Margaret Hanson; son in law, Robert Wienand; beloved brother in law, Robert Plyler; as well as a close friend, Flora “Susie” Ray.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or to the American Diabetes Association

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

