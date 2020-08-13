BREAKING NEWS: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Seneca Hardwood

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a massive structure fire at Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company in Venango County.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company, just off Hepler Road, in Rockland Township.

Dozens of firefighters on the scene continued to battle the blaze as of 10:50 p.m.

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 said all Venango County fire departments, with the exception of Cooperstown, have been dispatched to the fire. Additional support has been called in from Clarion and other surrounding counties.

No injuries have been reported.

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

