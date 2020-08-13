Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Each Clarion, Forest Counties, 991 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 13, that there are 991 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,121.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 192 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 6 and August 12 is 162,548 with 5,416 positive cases. There were 25,714 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 12. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 606 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 96 on ventilators.

There are 7,409 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 13, ​78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/13/20 – 991

8/12/20 – 849

8/11/20 – 828

8/10/20 – 601

8/9/20 – 760

8/8/20 – 813

8/7/20 – 758

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 230 7 237 8 Butler 695 12 707 16 Clarion 83 1 84 2 Clearfield 177 5 182 1 Crawford 162 -1* 161 1 Elk 54 0 54 2 Forest 10 1 11 0 Indiana 335 8 343 7 Jefferson 74 1 75 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 456 12 468 12 Venango 67 0 67 0 Warren 23 -1* 22 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased from 162 on 8/12/20 to 261 on 8/13/20 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County decreased from 23 on 8/12/20 to 22 on 8/13/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date