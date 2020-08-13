Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Each Clarion, Forest Counties, 991 New Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, August 13, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 13, that there are 991 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,121.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 192 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 6 and August 12 is 162,548 with 5,416 positive cases. There were 25,714 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 12. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 606 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 96 on ventilators.

There are 7,409 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 13, ​78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/13/20 – 991
8/12/20 – 849
8/11/20 – 828
8/10/20 – 601
8/9/20 – 760
8/8/20 – 813
8/7/20 – 758

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 230 7 237 8
Butler 695 12 707 16
Clarion 83 1 84 2
Clearfield 177 5 182 1
Crawford 162 -1* 161 1
Elk 54 0 54 2
Forest 10 1 11 0
Indiana 335 8 343 7
Jefferson 74 1 75 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 456 12 468  12
Venango 67 0 67 0
Warren 23 -1* 22 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County decreased from 162 on 8/12/20 to 261 on 8/13/20 and the total number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County decreased from 23 on 8/12/20 to 22 on 8/13/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 539 9131
Allegheny 9192 126924
Armstrong 237 4409
Beaver 1374 13913
Bedford 145 3006
Berks 5491 33520
Blair 304 11745
Bradford 91 5676
Bucks 7318 66639
Butler 707 15072
Cambria 353 17393
Cameron 8 357
Carbon 379 7114
Centre 380 10018
Chester 5213 52922
Clarion 84 2179
Clearfield 182 4451
Clinton 125 2796
Columbia 483 5500
Crawford 161 5421
Cumberland 1339 20240
Dauphin 2914 29741
Delaware 9496 71571
Elk 54 1898
Erie 1163 19922
Fayette 595 10278
Forest 11 539
Franklin 1393 14064
Fulton 28 796
Greene 121 3153
Huntingdon 313 3231
Indiana 343 6506
Jefferson 75 2454
Juniata 135 1532
Lackawanna 1952 20445
Lancaster 6099 54098
Lawrence 414 5701
Lebanon 1632 13834
Lehigh 5036 42520
Luzerne 3553 33493
Lycoming 426 9257
McKean 34 3305
Mercer 468 8644
Mifflin 123 4628
Monroe 1655 17167
Montgomery 10264 101676
Montour 106 6761
Northampton 3982 39804
Northumberland 524 7467
Perry 128 2850
Philadelphia 27177 189559
Pike 527 4863
Potter 20 889
Schuylkill 930 13343
Snyder 113 2158
Somerset 138 6948
Sullivan 10 328
Susquehanna 218 3063
Tioga 40 2360
Union 276 7032
Venango 67 3698
Warren 22 2171
Washington 880 17630
Wayne 162 4425
Westmoreland 1586 32901
Wyoming 62 1998
York 2751 39746

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,244 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,192 cases among employees, for a total of 24,436 at 888 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,037 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,790 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


