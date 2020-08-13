Police Seeking Information After Vehicle Windshield Cracked by Thrown Item

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information about an incident where the windshield of a vehicle was recently damaged by an item thrown from another vehicle in Porter Township.

Clarion-based State Police say the incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

According to police, the operator of a tan and black Volkswagen that was traveling west on State Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County, threw something from the vehicle which hit the windshield of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by a known 20-year-old male victim from New Bethlehem, causing the windshield to crack.

The damage to the windshield of the Chevrolet is estimated at $308.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

