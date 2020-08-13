Rick’s Racing Roundup: Clear Weather Brings Big Weekend of Racing

For the first time in several weeks, the weather cooperated with area race tracks, which meant plenty of racing action over the weekend.

(Jackson Humanic was the big winner at Hummingbird Speedway this past Saturday. Track photo.)

Fresh off a pair of wins a week earlier, AJ Flick continued his hot streak with his second consecutive win at Lernerville Speedway Friday night.

Flick made it look easy as he charged from his ninth starting spot to take the lead in the early laps and dominate the rest of the twenty-five lap feature to become the first driver to repeat in sprint car competition at Lernerville this season. Racing resumes this Friday at Lernerville Speedway with another Fab4 racing program.

The Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series spent the weekend at Thunder Mountain Speedway on Friday and Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday for a pair of big races dubbed the “Thunderbird” miniseries. Both of the races would pay 1,200 dollars to the winner of the events.

At Thunder Mountain Friday, it was Noah Brunell who bested a stout field of pro stocks to take home the big money. This Friday at Thunder Mountain, the 10th annual Conner Bobik Memorial featuring the ULMS late models in a 5,000 to win event will take center stage.

This annual event raises money for the Make a Wish Foundation in honor of young Conner Bobik, who lost his life to cancer in 2011. Fundraisers include a huge basket raffle in the grandstand area. There will also be a 40 inch HD tv, flooring package, door panels, and lots more items up for grabs. Racing is slated for 7:30 p.m.

At Hummingbird, it was Jackson Humanic who thrilled the fans with a last-lap pass to win the Ina’s Memorial Penn-Ohio feature. Hummingbird will be back in action this Saturday night with another five division program plus the PA Thunder on dirt Vintage Modified series.

Michael’s Mercer Raceway was back in action this past Saturday with one of the biggest modified races of the season. The BRP Mod Tour invaded for the Michaels Memorial, offering a whopping 5,000 dollars to the winner. A full field of modifieds filled the pits, and when the checkers flew, it was New York’s Chad Brachman scoring his first Mercer win of the 2020 season. New York drivers are now three for three at the Mercer oval this season.

The sprint cars were also back this past Saturday, and Adam Kekich backed up his opening night win in a dominating performance. Kekich is now undefeated and will look for win number three this Saturday as the 410 sprint cars have been added to the card again at Mercer Raceway.

After another rainout a week earlier, Tri-City Raceway returned to action this past Sunday with another pit area full of race cars. The 410 sprint car feature presented another strong field of cars, but it was Ohio invader and first-time visitor Max Stambaugh who scored his first career Tri-City win when the checkers flew on the twenty-five lap feature.

A season high field of 358 modifieds was also on hand and found another invader taking the top spot. This time it was Greg Martin of New York scoring his first Tri-City victory in a caution filled affair.

The wingless crate sprint cars made their first appearance of the season at Tri-City on Sunday, which saw another New York invader score the win as youngster Kevin Ruhlman took the lead from Franklin’s Shawn Smith in the final laps for his first Tri-City win.

This Sunday, Tri-City will be back in action with the 410 sprint cars, 358 modifieds, mini stocks, and the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series will bring the area’s best stock car drivers to the Venango County oval.

