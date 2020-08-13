Say What?!: Martial Artist Uses Nunchucks to Light 21 Matches in One Minute

CHINA – A Chinese martial arts champion lit 21 matches in a minute using only his nunchucks, setting a world record.

(Photo Courtesy of the South China Morning Post)

Shanghai martial artist Xie Desheng, 28, previously used his unique talent to set records for extinguishing candles and opening bottles. It took Xie around a year of preparation to set each of his world records.

