Sentencing Scheduled for Friday for Man Who Made Clarion Walmart Bomb Threat

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A man who admitted to calling the police and reporting that a pipe bomb had been placed in a restroom at Clarion Walmart is scheduled to stand for sentencing on Friday.

(Stock photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPointMedia.)

Court documents indicate 22-year-old Justin Jacob Stewart, of Warren, is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of Senior Judge James G. Arner at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14.

Stewart is facing one third-degree felony count of Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another.

Stewart pleaded guilty to the above charge on Friday, June 5.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

Terroristic Threats – Cause Evacuation Of Building, Felony 3

Terroristic Threats – Cause Serious Public Inconvenience, Felony 3

Stewart is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that led to the evacuation of the Clarion Walmart Store in February of 2019.

Details of the case:

A criminal complaint filed by Trooper Norbert, of PSP Clarion, indicates the charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 4, 2019, at 8:14 p.m., when Stewart called the Clarion-based State Police barracks. During the call, Stewart reportedly told police that he placed a pipe bomb in the rear men’s restroom at Clarion Walmart.

Stewart also gave his full name, date of birth, and phone number, during the three-minute long call.

Police then contacted Walmart and the store immediately advised customers of the bomb threat. When troopers arrived on scene, people were frantically exiting the building.

Troopers then secured the building until the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives team arrived with a dog trained to detect explosives.

After an extensive search of the building, it was discovered that there was no bomb.

According to court documents, the loss of labor, discarded goods, and estimated loss of sales was approximately $43,000.

The store was closed for approximately four hours and 20 minutes as a result of the threat.

The criminal complaint states that Stewart later admitted to making the call.

Stewart waived his right to a preliminary hearing on July 23 at Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

RELATED

State Police Have Suspect in Walmart Bomb Threat

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.