Sligo Woman Injured in Route 58 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a crash that occurred on Monday evening on State Route 58.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:31 p.m. on August 10, on Route 58 just south of Master Road in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 37-year-old Kimberly A. Johnson, of Sligo, was operating a 1997 Ford Ranger, traveling north on Route 58, when she failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway. The vehicle struck a guide rail along the left berm then struck a tree and came to a final rest.

Johnson and her passenger, 35-year-old Harley J. Mansberger, of Parker, were both using seat belts.

Johnson suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Mansberger was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and Emlenton Area Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Johnson was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

