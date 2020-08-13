Strattanville Man Accused of Burglary, Indecent Exposure

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Strattanville man accused in an incident of burglary and indecent exposure in Clarion Township.

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident involving a burglary and indecent exposure that allegedly occurred around 1:15 a.m. on August 5 at a location on Brush Run Road in Clarion Township.

Police say 29-year-old Donnie Goode, of Strattanville, was subsequently arrested for violating his probation conditions.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Goode through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, August 11:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Indecent Assault-Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

