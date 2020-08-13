Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Survey: Clarion Blueprint Committee Seeks Feedback on Second Avenue Park Project
Thursday, August 13, 2020 @ 11:08 PM
The Clarion Blueprint Finance Committee asking the public to participate in a short survey as part of a community outreach component of the upcoming 2nd Avenue park project.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.