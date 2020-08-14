State Police Investigating Vandalism of Vehicle in Tionesta

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after a vehicle was recently vandalized in Tionesta Borough.

Around 7:49 a.m. one August 13, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Elm Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say upon their arrival, it was discovered that a vehicle belonging to a known 56-year-old Tionesta man was vandalized sometime between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on August 13.

According to police, the vehicle was parked next the the Litten Barbara Law Firm when the vandalism occurred.

Anyone with information or cameras that may hold information is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

