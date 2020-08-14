Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Investigating Vandalism of Vehicle in Tionesta

Friday, August 14, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newTIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after a vehicle was recently vandalized in Tionesta Borough.

Around 7:49 a.m. one August 13, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Elm Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say upon their arrival, it was discovered that a vehicle belonging to a known 56-year-old Tionesta man was vandalized sometime between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on August 13.

According to police, the vehicle was parked next the the Litten Barbara Law Firm when the vandalism occurred.

Anyone with information or cameras that may hold information is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.