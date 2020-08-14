A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind.

Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.