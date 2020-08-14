Clarion AMC Theatre Scheduled to Reopen on September 3

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – AMC is planning to reopen its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months, and the the AMC Classic Clarion 7 theatre is scheduled to reopen on September 3.

AMC made the announcement recently that a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States will begin with a “first wave” of AMC theatres opening on August 20.

According to a press release from AMC, in 1920, the Dubinsky Brothers began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri. That single screen would serve as the foundation for what is known today as AMC Entertainment, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe and the Middle East, and in the world.

One-hundred years later, as AMC begins to reopen its doors to U.S. moviegoers, AMC is celebrating its history with a throwback to the year it all started by offering “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.” When the first wave of more than 100 AMC theatres reopens on August 20 of 2020, moviegoers can again enjoy the magic of the big screen at 1920 ticket prices. For one-day only, on August 20, all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents (plus sales tax).

However, that special deal will not be available at the Clarion theatre, as it is not part of the first wave.

The release states AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations in time for the September 3 release of Warner Brothers’ Tenet, following Disney’s August 28 release of The New Mutants. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.

The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country. After August 20, bring-back titles such as the special Inception 10th anniversary event, as well as titles like Black Panther, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Grease and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back will be priced at only $5. AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink and KidsPacks, through the end of October. And all AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, said.

“As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

According to the release, AMC has created a comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

The Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes.

The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

