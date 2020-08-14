Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Stuffed Shells

Friday, August 14, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These Italian Stuffed Shells will be a big hit at any event!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced
2 cups hot water
1 can (12 ounces) tomato paste
1 tablespoon beef bouillon granules
1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 cups 4% cottage cheese
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
24 jumbo pasta shells, cooked and drained

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and garlic over medium heat, crumbling beef, until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in water, tomato paste, bouillon and oregano. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
-Meanwhile, combine egg, cottage cheese, 1 cup mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Stuff shells with cheese mixture.
-Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange shells in a greased 13×9-in. or 3-qt. baking dish. Pour meat sauce over shells. Cover; bake 30 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes longer.
-Freeze option: After assembling, cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake as directed, adding remaining 1 cup mozzarella after 30-40 minutes and increasing time as necessary for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165°.


