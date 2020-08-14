Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Italian Stuffed Shells

These Italian Stuffed Shells will be a big hit at any event!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion



1 garlic clove, minced2 cups hot water1 can (12 ounces) tomato paste1 tablespoon beef bouillon granules1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano1 large egg, lightly beaten2 cups 4% cottage cheese2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese24 jumbo pasta shells, cooked and drained

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and garlic over medium heat, crumbling beef, until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in water, tomato paste, bouillon and oregano. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, combine egg, cottage cheese, 1 cup mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Stuff shells with cheese mixture.

-Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange shells in a greased 13×9-in. or 3-qt. baking dish. Pour meat sauce over shells. Cover; bake 30 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes longer.

-Freeze option: After assembling, cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake as directed, adding remaining 1 cup mozzarella after 30-40 minutes and increasing time as necessary for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165°.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.