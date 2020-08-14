Clarion University Dyslexia Program Awarded Accreditation

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University College of Education, Health, and Human Services was notified last week that its Master of Science in Special Education: Reading Specialist program has earned reaccreditation by the International Dyslexia Association.

(PICTURED: Dr. Rick Sabousky, chair of Clarion’s Department of Special Education and Disability Policy Studies.)

Clarion is one of six universities in Pennsylvania and the only university in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education with an IDA-accredited program.

“This achievement exemplifies the quality and commitment necessary for a program to effectively prepare teachers, according to IDA’s Knowledge and Practice Standards for Teachers of Reading, to teach every student in our schools to read, especially those who struggle,” said Sonja Banks, chief executive officer of IDA.

Clarion’s program not only meets all Pennsylvania guidelines for certification, but it also delves deeper into those scientifically validated instructional strategies that target these disorders.

“Students who have problems reading, spelling, and writing often puzzle teachers and end up frustrated. These students have the ability to learn as much as others, however, they experience unique obstacles,” said Dr. Rick Sabousky, chair of Clarion’s Department of Special Education and Disability Policy Studies. “These students may be dealing with dyslexia (reading problems), dysgraphia (writing problems), or other neurological disorders that get in the way of everyday learning experiences.”

The focused training of Clarion’s reading specialist program results in uniquely qualified reading specialists who are ready to solve the puzzle.

