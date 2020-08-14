Donna Jean (Smalley) Gray

Donna Jean Gray, age 87, of Fairmount City, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Born August 20, 1932, in Cortland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Ida Clap Smalley.

She married the late Charles Wilbert Gray on November 8, 1952, and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2019.

Donna worked at the Days Inn in Allentown as a housekeeper.

Survivors include her son, Russell Gray and friend Bill Ramsey of Rimersburg; her daughters, Bonnie (Dennis) Reefer of Rural Valley, Jessie (LeRoy) Bowser of Allentown, Jackie Gray of Fairmount City, and Donna Jean Gray of Allentown; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Tommy, Ariel, Jacob, Tiffany, Heather, and Lisa; and a sister, Joe Smalley Oats of Cortland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Eugene Gray; a sister, Betty; and a brother, Richard.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. A private family service will be held Saturday August 15, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem. Interment will follow at the Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Rayburn Twp, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Donna Jean Gray to the New Bethlehem Food Bank.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

