Eighth Generation Gruber Farms Provide Farm to Table

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Eight generations of the Gruber family have worked the land of the family-owned Gruber Farms located three miles west of Shippenville.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Deb Gruber.)

John and Deb Gruber’s son JP is the eighth generation to work on the farm.

“The main attraction is that we don’t use barns to raise our product,” John Gruber told exploreClarion.com.

“Animals are raised outside on pasture, including pigs and chickens. We take an animal that traditionally could be commercially mass-produced, and we’ve taken it back to more the old-style raising; out in the grass, all of the time and our pigs are out in fields where they can root and dig. We also do supplement our animals with a feed ration.”

John and Deb Gruber will also tell you Gruber Farms is a producer of the highest quality pasture-raised pork and poultry. All of their chickens, pigs, and turkeys are raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids.

With a motto of “From our field to your fork,” Gruber Farms is part of the farm to table movement.

Does it make the meat tasted better?

“I feel most anybody will say ‘yes,'” said John. “It takes a little longer to produce the product, but we feel it is a much superior product. Commercially-raised pork has a little bit of an aftertaste that some people don’t like. Our pork is very sweet. It’s darker meat with a darker texture and color. We are marbling our pork chops as you do in a steak or chicken, and our chicken breasts are firm.

“Our other attraction is that people can see what we’re doing,” John said. “We don’t have any (no) trespassing signs, but some are posted. We encourage people to come and see what we’re doing. We don’t have any secrets.”

Their product is for sale at a small store on the farm at the top of Gruber Lane, just outside Shippenville.

Some area restaurants also use their product.

“Zack’s in New Bethlehem uses a lot of our stuff, Deer Creek Winery uses some of our product in a couple of their sandwiches, and Gateway Lodge sometimes uses it,” said Gruber. “But, the majority of our businesses is retail to individual customers.

“We want people to know who we are and why our product is better. The only way to do that is to keep putting your name out there and get people to try your product I’ve always said our biggest problem is getting people to taste it for the first time.”

While the farm has been in the family for years, it has specialized in meat for the last seven years, and the word is getting out.

Part of the increased business may be related to COVID-19.

“We haven’t had any problems, and it’s actually been good for business. We’ve had many people who have given more consideration to where their meat comes from. The shortages brought people to our store, and we didn’t go raising our prices when the production was low. We just stayed where we have been in terms of cost.

“My biggest concern is how many of these people will continue to buy off of us when things return to normal. I do feel that a lot of them will because we’re seeing them back in the store. They come in and tell us how good our chickens are and how good our pork is, so we’ve actually stepped up our production.”

The Gruber family does most of the work on the farm, but they do employ a few high school and college kids in the summer, and on harvest day, they hire some Amish women to help process the chickens.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.