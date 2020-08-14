Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Neville, age 61, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Kenneth was born August 12, 1958, to Avery “Roy” and Joanne I. (Hooks) Neville in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. He grew up in western PA. He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem, PA, and attended Clarion County Vocational-Technical School. Kenneth was a member of the football and wrestling teams during high school. He moved to Laramie, Wyoming in 1979, where he enjoyed nature and found contentment.

He was a logger/builder/trucker by trade and got his start with Heggie Logging Company. When not at work, Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, and baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also enjoyed telling stories and sharing information gained through reading. He enjoyed the company of friends and a very special dog nicknamed Whiskers.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann (Rodger) Travis of New Bethlehem, PA, Kathryn (Fred) Workman of Dayton, TN, and Amy (Steven) Smith of New Bethlehem, PA; his nephew, Aaron Smith of Forest Hill, MD; his nieces, Melissa Travis of Rimersburg, PA, Lynnette (Jonathan) Snyder of Valencia, PA, and their children Carter, Juliet, and Jonah; Alexa Smith of New Bethlehem, PA; and Hollee Workman of Dayton, TN. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many friends in Wyoming including dear friends, Jack and Terri.

Vessey Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Visit their site for online condolences.

