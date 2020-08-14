Lerch, Howard, Custer Receive Rotary Scholarships

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Rotary Club of Clarion awarded Nathaniel Lerch of Clarion Area High School and Rachel Howard of Clarion Area High School the Amy Davis Scholarship Award of $1,000.00 each.

(Pictured: Nathaniel Lerch, Rachel Howard, Katherine Custer, and Alexis Burns, Clarion Rotary Scholarship Committee Chairwoman)

The award is given to two Clarion County High School Seniors who demonstrate high academic standards and active service to their school and community.

Nathaniel Lerch also won the Trueman Mills RYLA Scholarship of $1,000.00.

Katherine Custer of Keystone High School won the Clarion University Rotary Scholarship of $1,000.00 based on the same criteria and attending Clarion University.

