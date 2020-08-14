Linda L. Burford, 66, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on January 19, 1954, in Dubois; daughter of the late Francis and Maxine Thomas Bracken.

Linda married Byron “Butch” Burford on October 20, 1973, who survives.

She was a loving and devoted homemaker.

Linda was of the Methodist faith.

She was a member of the American Legion Post #66 of Clarion.

Linda loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her loving husband; Butch, of 46 years; her son, Brad Burford and his wife, Randi of Palmyra; her two grandkids, Aiden and Allison Burford, also of Palmyra; two sisters, Diana Jaggers of Hawthorn and Deb Smith of Clarion; and her mother-in-law, Maxine Burford of Clarion.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A private Memorial Service will be officiated by Linda’s nephew, Jeff Smith.

Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.