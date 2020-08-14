Massive Fire Destroys Seneca Hardwood Building, One Firefighter Injured

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The main structure at Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company in Venango County was decimated by a massive structure fire on Thursday night.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company, just off Hepler Road, in Rockland Township.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting the fire at 8:19 p.m., and all Venango County fire departments, with the exception of Cooperstown, were dispatched to the fire.

Additional support was also called in from surrounding counties including companies from Petrolia, Bruin, North Washington, Marion Township, and Eau Claire in Butler County, companies from Hydetown and Randolph in Crawford County, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department from Clarion County, as well as several companies from Mercer County.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department in Forest County and several other departments in surrounding counties were also places on stand-by.

Community Ambulance and Emlenton Area Ambulance also responded to the scene.

According to Chief Kevin Williams of Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

The injured firefighter was transported by ambulance from the scene, but no additional details regarding his condition are currently available.

Williams told exploreVenango.com that the main structure is a complete loss, but the other, surrounding structures were saved.

“There may be some smoke damage,” he noted.

According to Williams, exactly where and how the fire began has not yet been determined and the investigation has yet to begin as of early Friday morning.

Seneca Hardwood Lumber Company first opened in Venango County in 1959 as a small, family-owned mill supplying regional customers. While they have expanded over the years, and now supply hardwood products to clients across the nation, they still remain a family owned and operated business.

The company focuses on hardwood flooring and is known for their commitment to the responsible harvesting of timber as well as maximizing their use of resources by utilizing all scrap for either the manufacturing of particle board or to produce heating for their own kiln drying systems.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.