NuBe Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Hit Man, Hitting, Injuring Woman

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a New Bethlehem woman who allegedly attempted to kick and punch a man, then punched a woman several times.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Mandy Lynn Downs.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, PSP Clarion were dispatched to a residence on Paradise Road in Redbank Township, Fairmount City, Clarion County, in reference to a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, a known male victim reported that Mandy Downs was “drunk” and attempted to kick him in the crotch and punch him. The victim told police he was able to escort Downs out of the rear entrance of the residence and shut the door behind her.

A second victim reported that after Downs was escorted out of the residence, she came back inside through a front entrance, then went into a bedroom. The victim told police that she asked Downs to leave the room. Downs came out of the bedroom and then hit her multiple times with a closed first, at least one of those times on the forehead, the complaint states.

Police observed a fresh “goose egg” injury to the female victim’s forehead that was allegedly caused by Downs striking her, according to the complaint.

Downs was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 p.m. on August 12 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on August 25, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.