Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Forest County, 829 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 14, that there are 829 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,950.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 147 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 7 and August 13 is 165,694 with 5,600 positive cases. There were 26,069 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 13. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,445 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,304,739 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 14, ​78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/14/20 – 829

8/13/20 – 991

8/12/20 – 849

8/11/20 – 828

8/10/20 – 601

8/9/20 – 760

8/8/20 – 813

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 237 5 242 8 Butler 707 3 710 17 Clarion 84 0 84 2 Clearfield 182 4 186 1 Crawford 161 4 165 1 Elk 54 0 54 2 Forest 11 1 12 0 Indiana 343 8 351 7 Jefferson 75 0 75 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 468 12 480 12 Venango 67 0 67 0 Warren 22 0 22 1

