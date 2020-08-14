Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Forest County, 829 New Cases Reported Statewide

Friday, August 14, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 14, that there are 829 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,950.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 147 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 7 and August 13 is 165,694 with 5,600 positive cases. There were 26,069 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 13. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,445 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,304,739 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 14, ​78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/14/20 – 829
8/13/20 – 991
8/12/20 – 849
8/11/20 – 828
8/10/20 – 601
8/9/20 – 760
8/8/20 – 813

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 237 5 242 8
Butler 707 3 710 17
Clarion 84 0 84 2
Clearfield 182 4 186 1
Crawford 161 4 165 1
Elk 54 0 54 2
Forest 11 1 12 0
Indiana 343 8 351 7
Jefferson 75 0 75 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 468 12 480  12
Venango 67 0 67 0
Warren 22 0 22 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 544 9229
Allegheny 9282 128102
Armstrong 242 4448
Beaver 1382 3107
Bedford 150 3006
Berks 5529 34157
Blair 317 11864
Bradford 92 5711
Bucks 7344 67565
Butler 710 15343
Cambria 365 17520
Cameron 8 362
Carbon 382 7164
Centre 386 10196
Chester 5244 53742
Clarion 84 2219
Clearfield 186 4500
Clinton 128 2840
Columbia 483 5551
Crawford 165 5499
Cumberland 1353 20494
Dauphin 2940 30041
Delaware 9551 72654
Elk 54 1918
Erie 1182 20098
Fayette 609 10442
Forest 12 552
Franklin 1407 14302
Fulton 28 821
Greene 123 3174
Huntingdon 320 3275
Indiana 351 6631
Jefferson 75 2481
Juniata 137 1555
Lackawanna 1957 20784
Lancaster 6146 54675
Lawrence 420 5742
Lebanon 1640 14002
Lehigh 5047 42719
Luzerne 3576 33941
Lycoming 430 9337
McKean 34 3340
Mercer 480 8753
Mifflin 122 4676
Monroe 1657 17320
Montgomery 10307 103134
Montour 106 6828
Northampton 3991 40063
Northumberland 526 7562
Perry 132 2881
Philadelphia 27324 192168
Pike 527 4904
Potter 21 890
Schuylkill 938 13478
Snyder 116 2191
Somerset 140 7022
Sullivan 10 329
Susquehanna 219 3096
Tioga 41 2377
Union 279 7219
Venango 67 3726
Warren 22 2191
Washington 891 17896
Wayne 162 4461
Westmoreland 1593 33100
Wyoming 63 2022
York 2801 40191

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 8 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,285 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,209 cases among employees, for a total of 24,494 at 890 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,056 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,826 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


