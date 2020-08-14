Police Investigating Theft in Ashland Township

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of nearly $300 from a business located in Ashland Township.

Clarion-based State Police say a theft occurred on August 1 at the Sunrise Gift Shop located on Hockman Road, Knox, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

According to police, approximately $270.00 cash, in various denominations, was stolen from the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

