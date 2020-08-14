Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:17 p.m., on Route 68 at its intersection with Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee proceeded onto State Route 68 after stopping at the stop sign at the intersection on Huckleberry Ridge Road without checking if the way was clear. The Jeep was then struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was traveling on State Route 68.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The names of the drivers involved were not released.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was cited for a traffic violation.

Sligo Fire Rescue assisted at the scene.

