Robert Paul Crawford, 93, of Indiana died after an extended battle with cancer on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Communities at Indian Haven.

Born in the village of Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Boyd Edgar Crawford and Irene (Fritz) Crawford. Bob was the husband of Emma Ilene (Barnett) Crawford whom he married 72 years ago on February 20, 1948.

He graduated from New Bethlehem High School where he was captain of the football team. He was a Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II serving in the Philippines.

Bob completed a three-year program through his employer, earning his engineering license, permitting him to work at electrical power plants. For a combined thirty-eight years he worked at the Front Street Generating Station in Erie and at the Keystone Generating Station in Shelocta. He retired in June of 1989.

He enjoyed restoring antique tractors. Over the years Bob restored forty tractors, keeping only one for himself, an Allis Chalmers tractor, from the year he and Emma were married, 1948. He loved raising vegetables and giving most of his crop to his friends and family. During his retirement, Bob and Emma delivered Meals on Wheels in the Indiana area as recently as 2018.

He belonged to the VFW Post 1989 in Indiana, united commercial Travelers and the Brush Valley Tractor and Antique Machinery Club.

For the past fifty-two years, both Bob and Emma have been members of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Indiana. Bob was known by many at church as the softball teams “Designated Pitcher”. He was often on the mound for the Trinity Team where he pitched into his 70’s.

In addition to his wife, Emma, Bob is survived by his children, Robert Crawford, II, Lakeside, CA, Julie G. Kmick (Robert), Pittsburgh, and David Crawford (Jane), Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Erin Cooper, Adam Kmick, Cesar Hahn-Soler and Star Crawford; great grandchildren, Quincy Cooper, Sullivan Cooper and Hattie Cooper. Other surviving family members include: brother, Max Crawford (Janice), Poland, OH; sister-in-law’s, Jacquelyn Crawford and Evelyn Crawford, both of Brookville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Darl Crawford, Carolyn Brown, Donald Crawford, Boyd Crawford, Jr., M. Gene Crawford, and S. Dale Crawford. He was also preceded by sister-in-law’s, Ida Crawford, Ruth Crawford and Marjorie Crawford and brother-in-law, Claude Brown.

Rev. Greg Golden will officiate his funeral service. Entombment will be at the Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum, Indiana. Due to the Covid – 19 pandemic, service arrangements are private. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be planned for a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting the Crawford Family.

The Crawford Family would like to thank VNA Family Hospice and the Communities at Indian Haven for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at: rbfh.net.

