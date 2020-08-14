Say What?!: Bald Eagle Takes Down Drone Over Lake Michigan

Mi. – An environmental quality drone that was conducting research over Lake Michigan was destroyed by an overeager Bald Eagle.

(Photo courtesy The Fish and Wildlife Service)

After the drone’s video feed started spinning, eyewitnesses saw the drone plunge from the sky and plunge into the lake.

“Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do,” said a government spokesperson. “Nature is a cruel and unforgiving mistress.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.