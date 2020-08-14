Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Say What?!: Bald Eagle Takes Down Drone Over Lake Michigan

Friday, August 14, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Eagle Free UseMi. – An environmental quality drone that was conducting research over Lake Michigan was destroyed by an overeager Bald Eagle.

(Photo courtesy The Fish and Wildlife Service)

After the drone’s video feed started spinning, eyewitnesses saw the drone plunge from the sky and plunge into the lake. 

“Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do,” said a government spokesperson. “Nature is a cruel and unforgiving mistress.”

Read the full story here.


