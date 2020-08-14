School Opening Plan Officially Approved by Clarion Area School Disrict

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A finalized plan for reopening Clarion Area School District was approved on Wednesday night by the Clarion Area School Board.

“We are trying to be responsive to the family’s needs,” superintendent Joe Carrico said in outlining the parent meetings being held for all grades at Clarion. Officials are pleased at the reception the meetings have had. Parents also had an opportunity to voice individual concerns.

Clarion County is one of Pennsylvania’s Green Zones, and the district is planning to open on Wednesday, August 26.

Information is available on the school website at www.clarion-schools.com; however, Carrico admitted that the plan, following the state guidelines, is difficult to read.

“So, we’re actually doing a parent-friendly and community-friendly version,” said Carrico. “We’re going to get it out there by next Wednesday, and I think you’ll be very excited when you see it. All of the nuances of the stuff we are talking about will be included.”

A starting date for sports is still unclear with Governor Tom Wolf telling PIAA it is still his recommendation that school sports do not start until January 2021. Wolf had reportedly told PIAA that the decision is theirs.

Nevertheless, students have already signed up for sports and other activities. School Board Director Dave Estadt outlined the number of students in each sport.

“Girls Soccer has 15, Cross-Country 14, Junior High Cross Country has 20, Varsity Football 44 (with a virtually equal number of Clarion and Clarion-Limestone participants and a few more North Clarion players), Junior High Football 57, and Volleyball 21, for a total of 188 students. Additionally, we have another 33 participants for the band,” said Estadt.

Asked if social distancing was going to be possible in the cafeteria, Carrico said it would.

“We’re going to have six-foot distancing in the cafeteria,” Carrico said. “We bought portable chairs and six-foot tables through the grant, and we put four more of those in the outdoor space.”

According to Carrico, the Health and Safety Plan also includes the following activities at the Clarion Area School District:

Facilities Cleaning, Sanitizing, Disinfecting and Ventilation

Under the guidance of the custodial and maintenance staff, the buildings will be put through a rigorous deep clean with complete room breakdown and disinfecting of all surfaces, as well as misting of the building immediately prior to return.

The Director of Buildings and Grounds has, and will continue to, procure wipes, sprays, and disinfectants identified as effective against coronavirus. The materials meet MSDS requirements, as well. All common areas, large group instruction areas, and classrooms, as a part of the daily cleaning regimen, will be disinfected in the evenings, misted in the mornings before staff and students report, and the surface areas wiped at the end of each period. The daily cleaning will be the responsibility of the maintenance and custodial staff. Faculty and administration will be responsible for sanitizing desktops and tables at the end of each class. The Director of Buildings and Grounds will provide instruction and training for the staff on these topics and techniques.

Social Distancing and Other Safety Protocols

We will use square footage related to the number of students to ensure distancing is maintained. Depending on the phase, we will implement a rotation for students between in-person and digital/virtual. We will use large group areas such as the libraries, gymnasiums, cafeterias, etc. for classes that exceed the existing space’s ability to socially distance. We will use pavilions and green space as weather and logistics permit. Hand sanitizing stations are installed in high traffic areas, each room will have sanitizer, and we will conduct training for students on effective hand washing. Depending on the phase, visitation will be eliminated or restricted. We will attempt to schedule the days around family, as well as a grade configuration to maximize staffing availability. All staff will be educated on how to place desks and seating, as well as to reinforce hand washing and sanitization. We will train our staff on the in-service days prior to the return to school. The administration will monitor the appropriate implementation of these measures.

Monitoring Student and Staff Health

Parents will verify daily that the student is not exhibiting symptoms. Staff will also verify they are symptom-free. If anyone is experiencing symptoms, they are to leave the premises as soon as possible and report to their PCP. If there is a confirmed COVID-19, we will follow the recommendations of the medical community. The PCP will be in charge of the recommendations for the guidelines. We will employ a digital platform of delivery of instruction for those unable to return to school or work. For a student or staff member to return to the building, they will need clearance from their PCP. Families will be notified of COVID-19 by the Department of Health and/or medical professionals. The school nurse will be the lead on protocols for monitoring the health plan. The preparation for the implementation of the health plan will occur during the summer, before the first faculty day. The nurse will provide a workshop for the staff, and each member will document via sign up their receipt of the information.

Other Considerations for Students and Staff

The Governor has issued directives related to face coverings. We will ask students, visitors, and staff to adhere to these directives unless they qualify under an exemption. They will also be asked to practice social distancing, as well as follow hygiene recommendations. If a student is uncomfortable being in the building as a high-risk individual, we will provide a digital platform for receiving instruction. We will have two full-time daily substitutes for the year. In addition, we will build a schematic of open classes/preps for faculty so they can be deployed to assist with coverage. If a faculty member is required to teach virtually by the administration, we will assign a paraprofessional or other staff members to assist with coverage in the classroom to monitor the behavior and to assist the teacher with instruction. We will increase our guidance department for the school year. We will expand the Family and Community Liaison position for more hours. The increased personnel can monitor students that are homebound and help them get services into the home as needed.

