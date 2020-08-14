State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Harassment, Found Property

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 2:39 p.m. on August 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to the Goodwill Store in the Staples Plaza in Monroe Township for a report of a retail theft.

Police say a 24-year-old New Bethlehem woman was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The name of the accused was not released.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Around 3:55 p.m. on August 10, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on State Route 66 in Monroe Township for a report of a domestic incident involving a 32-year-old Clarion man and a 23-year-old female victim from St. Petersburg.

Police say charges are pending.

The name of the Clarion man was not released.

Found Property in Highland Township

Police say around 3:08 p.m. on August 11, a metal ammo case was located at Helen Furnace, on White Oak Drive, in Highland Township, and was then brought the Clarion-based State Police station.

According to police, the ammo case was searched, and it was determined that it was a geocache.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.