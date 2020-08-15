Area Youths Earn First Stripe in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Two area youths have been recognized for their accomplishments in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Left to right, Myron Bauer, Coach Ben Quigley, and Cody Proper.)

Eleven-year-old Myron Bauer, of Fryburg, and nine-year-old Cody Proper, of Oil City, received their first belt stripes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on Wednesday evening.

In awarding their first stripe, Coach Ben Quigley recognized the time the students dedicated, the skill they demonstrated, and the discipline they have shown in learning what is not an easy martial art to master.

A stripe is a recognition of progress and skill, with up to four stripes being required before promotion to the next belt level. All students, regardless of experience, are awarded a white belt at the beginning of their journey. Each stripe and promotion is increasingly difficult and rewarding.

Quiqley, owner and proprietor of Sonic Jiu Jitsu and MMA, of Franklin, put the boys through a “gauntlet” of mount escape in order to test their knowledge. The boys were expected to escape mount control from each student in the class and both coaches in order to display the technical skills they have learned.

Sonic Jiu Jitsu and MMA offers children, adult, and women’s classes, in addition to private lessons. The classes are both gi and no-gi in addition to mixed martial arts. Sonic also has a competition team for any gym members who wish to compete.

In an effort to prioritize safety, parents are required to verify that their child is not exhibiting any symptoms prior to attending training. In addition, the team at Sonic checks the students’ temperatures and symptoms before every class, as well as regularly sanitizing the gym.

