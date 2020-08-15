A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

