Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, August 15, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.