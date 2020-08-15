Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Sweet Corn for Freezing

Gerard and Agnes Bauer, along with their granddaughter, Katie, took in a harvest of home grown sweet corn!

Ingredients

30 cups sweet corn

3 sticks margarine



3/4 cup sugar4 cups water

Directions

-Obtain approximately 30-45 ears of corn.

-Husk the corn and use an electric knife to cut the corn off the cob into a bowl. Continue this process until you have 30 cups.

-Add the corn, margarine, sugar, and water to a large pot.

-Simmer on medium heat. Once the corn begins to boil, set a timer for 5 minutes.

-Let cool completely. This may take a few hours.

-Distribute the corn into separate freezer bags for easy storage. Enjoy!

