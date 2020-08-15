Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Sweet Corn for Freezing

Saturday, August 15, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-6329 (1)Gerard and Agnes Bauer, along with their granddaughter, Katie, took in a harvest of home grown sweet corn!

Ingredients

30 cups sweet corn
3 sticks margarine

3/4 cup sugar
4 cups water

Directions

-Obtain approximately 30-45 ears of corn.
-Husk the corn and use an electric knife to cut the corn off the cob into a bowl. Continue this process until you have 30 cups.
-Add the corn, margarine, sugar, and water to a large pot.
-Simmer on medium heat. Once the corn begins to boil, set a timer for 5 minutes.
-Let cool completely. This may take a few hours.
-Distribute the corn into separate freezer bags for easy storage. Enjoy!


