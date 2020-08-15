Clarview Donates $500 to Union Area COG Pool

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The Clearview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs Personal Care recently presented a $500.00 donation to the Union Area COG Pool for general operations.

(PICTURED: Cathy Walzak, Union COG Secretary; Heather Marsh, Pool Manager; Barbara Barger, Clarview Board President; and self-distancing are Stephanie Ginnery, Clarview Marketing and Admissions Director and Mindy Gatesman, Country Springs Administrator.)

“Not a lot of public pools are open, and it’s been hot,” COG Secretary Cathy Walzak said.

“It has been more difficult to operate this year with extra cleaning, and we can’t give out any pool toys this year. We want to keep options open for the kids.”

Plans right now are to hold the $500.00 and hopefully get some additional funding to buy a needed new pool sweeper.

“We’re proud to be able to support the community and provide swimming for the kids,” Gatesman said.

“This summer has definitely been unique, and my heart breaks for the community at large and what everybody’s having to go through, but they’ve been able to keep it open. That’s a wonderful thing, and if we can help them a little bit to help them, we’re pleased to do that.”

The COG Pool used to benefit from a summer school program where kids would come to Sligo for a summer school program; they would have classes in the morning and then swim in the afternoon. With the closing of the Union Elementary School, it was not held this year.

