James E. Irwin, Jr., 73, formerly of Kane and the Bradford area, died Wednesday afternoon, August 12, 2020, at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.

Born March 21, 1947, in Kane, he was the son of James E. and Laura M. Mohney Irwin. On January 10, 1968, in Kane, he married Linda S. Byerly, who survives.

Jim had worked at Stackpole Corp. in Kane. He was a member of the Emmanuel Mission Church in Kane, the Four Square Gospel Church in Bradford and most recently, the Living Waters Church in Olean.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Tracey Irwin of Lansing, Mich.; a son, Matt Irwin of Virginia Beach, Va.; sisters, Sally Ardabell, Darlene Snyder and Mary Hardin, all of Kane; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Lorna Byerly of Falconer, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Joe Peck, Kimmie Peck, Becca Irwin, Ally Irwin and a future granddaughter-in-law Lydia Pavalock. Several nieces and nephews also survive, as do two brothers-in-laws, Scott Hoyt and John Hardin, both of Kane.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a sister and a daughter, Heather, both in infancy.

Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc., and may attend a service there at 1:00 on Tuesday with the Rev. John Kakish, pastor of the Kane First Church of God, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assn., 1600 Penninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply.

