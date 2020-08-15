Lon D. McCall, 71 of Utica, passed away on August 14, 2020, at The Caring Place.

Born on September 30, 1948,, in Butler, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph McCall and the late Della (Brown) Seay.

Lon grew up in Sligo, PA and his family moved to Los Angeles, CA, when he was 6 years old. He graduated from Van Nuys High School in Van Nuys, CA.

Lon was proud to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War Era.

He met Diane Bottone and they were married on July 21, 1973. In 1977, he brought his family back to Franklin, PA, with dreams of being a farmer, but worked for Riverside Market as a Meat Cutter.

Lon enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and attending rallies. He was a member of the Conneaut Lake HOG Chapter. He also enjoyed attending rock concerts, collecting John Deere model tractors, watching western movies, and collecting vinyl records and classic movies.

Along with his wife, left to cherish Lon’s memory is their son, Matthew McCall and his wife, Amy, of Pittsburgh; his grandson, Owen McCall of Pittsburgh; his brothers, Dennis McCall and his wife, Patricia, of Austintown, OH, and Greg McCall and his wife, Kathy, of Kansas City, MO; and his many nieces and nephews, from Ohio, Tennessee, Kansas City, California, and Texas.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday for the family with Reverend Mark Rusnak, AseraCare Chaplain, officiating.

A live stream of Lon’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

Lon will be laid to rest at Lupher Chapel Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream. The family thanks you for your kindness and consideration during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lon’s honor to the Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2275 Old Route 322, Franklin, PA 16323; AseraCare Hospice, P.O. Box 944, Waterford, PA 16441 and/or charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.