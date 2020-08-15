Man Who Made Clarion Walmart Bomb Threat Sentenced to Seven Years Probation

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A man who admitted to calling the police and reporting that a pipe bomb had been placed in a restroom at Clarion Walmart was sentenced to seven years of probation on Friday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPointMedia.)

Senior Judge James G. Arner sentenced 22-year-old Justin Jacob Stewart on Friday, August 14, to a period of seven years of probation on a third-degree felony count of Terroristic Threats.

Stewart is currently a resident of Warren State Hospital.

He was also ordered to abide by the following conditions:

– Sign a release for probation, his lawyer, and the District Attorney to have access to records and reports of his mental health evaluations and recommendations for placement when he’s released from Warren State Hospital;

– Comply with all treatment and residency recommendations;

– Perform 100 hours of community service;

– Prohibited from entering any Walmart properties; and

– No contact with any Walmart employees.

Stewart pleaded guilty to one count of Terroristic Threats on Friday, June 5.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

Terroristic Threats – Cause Evacuation Of Building, Felony 3

Terroristic Threats – Cause Serious Public Inconvenience, Felony 3

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Arner expressed his concern over the seriousness of the situation, as Stewart is currently committed to Warren State Hospital and awaiting placement at another residential facility that can better suit his needs.

Arner also noted that a requested competency evaluation not only found that Stewart does “know right from wrong” and the doctor who performed the evaluation did not believe he is “impaired to the degree that he cannot regulate his impulses.”

“This is of serious concern to me,” Judge Arner stated.

Stewart’s attorney, Clarion County Public Defender Jacob Roberts, argued for the probationary sentence, noting that the hospital reported Stewart has not acted out in a similar manner since the bomb threat incident itself, 18 months ago, saying his medication and therapy have helped him “stabilize.”

Roberts also expressed concern that with Stewart’s history of mental health and other issues, he would be at “high risk of victimization” in a correctional facility.

“That would be counterproductive to the progress he has made at Warren State Hospital,” he explained.

District Attorney Drew Welsh raised on the objection to the probationary sentence.

“I’m not pushing for jail time,” Welsh stated.

However, Welsh noted that due to the serious nature of the incident, if it weren’t for Stewart’s current commitment and ongoing treatment plans, he would have pressed for jail time.

Welsh also noted that Walmart had originally requested restitution in the amount of $42,000.00 for the cost of the evacuation of the store and the loss of business, but had dropped the restitution request upon learning more about Mr. Stewart’s circumstances.

He also expressed some concern over the doctor’s competency report, and the possibility of Stewart being “manipulative” at times.

“It’s not an easy call. It’s a tough call with all the factors involved,” Welsh said.

Before passing the sentence, Judge Arner told Stewart he had previously made up his mind to pass a sentence involving jail time, but had decided against it during the hearing. However, he did admonish Stewart that if he violates the terms of his probation, he will be sentenced to jail time.

Details of the case:

A criminal complaint filed by Trooper Norbert, of PSP Clarion, indicates the charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 4, 2019, at 8:14 p.m., when Stewart called the Clarion-based State Police barracks. During the call, Stewart reportedly told police that he placed a pipe bomb in the rear men’s restroom at Clarion Walmart.

Stewart also gave his full name, date of birth, and phone number, during the three-minute long call.

Police then contacted Walmart and the store immediately advised customers of the bomb threat. When troopers arrived on scene, people were frantically exiting the building.

Troopers then secured the building until the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives team arrived with a dog trained to detect explosives.

After an extensive search of the building, it was discovered that there was no bomb.

According to court documents, the loss of labor, discarded goods, and estimated loss of sales was approximately $43,000.

The store was closed for approximately four hours and 20 minutes as a result of the threat.

The criminal complaint states that Stewart later admitted to making the call.

Stewart waived his right to a preliminary hearing on July 23 at Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

RELATED

State Police Have Suspect in Walmart Bomb Threat

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.