Police: Venango County Man Threatens Victim, Tells Her ‘I’m the Pumpkin King and It’s Halloween’

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing criminal charges following an incident where he allegedly threatened a woman and trapped her in a bathroom.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Joseph Anthony Petkavich.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:20 a.m. on August 13, a known victim called 9-1-1 to report that Joseph Anthony Petkavich was “out of control” and was throwing her around and throwing things around the house.

The complaint notes the Petkavich fled the scene on foot before police arrived. He was then found ducking down behind a cart a few streets away.

According to the complaint, the victim reported she was awakened by Petkavich who was looking for his medication, saying he didn’t know where it was. The victim then got up and got him his medication, then told him to go back to sleep until his appointment later in the morning. She then began to get ready for work.

The victim told police she noticed Petkavich had her work computer and said he was not permitted to use it. She reported Petkavich became enraged when she took her computer and an argument ensued during which Petkavich said he wasn’t going to counseling and then began pounding on the bathroom door, while the victim was getting ready for work.

The complaint states the victim reported Petkavich grabbed the door handle and said “Let me in, b****.” He also allegedly told the victim she had 24 hours to get a notary to sign her car over to him or he would “start burning things in the house.”

Petkavich also allegedly stated, “If you think this is a game, you’re gonna lose things that you love, c***. I’ll take you out. You have 24 hours, or I’ll break everything and burn it. I’m the pumpkin king and it’s Halloween.”

According to the complaint, Petkavich was then able to get into the bathroom, where he blocked the door and would not allow the victim to leave. The victim told police she was in the bathroom for approximately two minutes attempting to get past Petkavich, who allegedly continued to state he would not let her go anywhere until she promised to go to the notary. The victim reported she had to go to work, so she told Petkavich she would go to the notary after work.

The complaint states it was not until after continuous pleading by the victim that Petkavich finally let her exit the bathroom. He then fled the scene when she called 9-1-1.

Petkavich was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:35 a.m. on August 13 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 19, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

