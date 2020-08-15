Roger P. Weilacher, 79, of Sapulpa, Okla., formerly of the Kane Area, died July 26, 2020, in Sapulpa.

Born May 7, 1941, in Kane, he was the son of Daniel and Althea Derr Weilacher. On November 30, 1963, in Kane, he married Linda L. Lias, who survives.

He grew up in Highland Twp. near Kane and graduated from Kane Area Schools in 1959. He continued his education with an Associate’s degree from Penn State University and then Arizona State University with a Bachelors degree in construction engineering. He was the owner of Glass Design Corp. in Sapulpa.

He was a member of Kane Lodge #566 F&AM, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an accomplished woodworker.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Todd Weilacher of Sapulpa; a brother, Derrell Weilacher of St. Marys; his sister, Carolyn Yartz of Meadville; and a grandson, Tristan Weilacher of Driggs, Idaho.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a daughter in infancy.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 on Friday, August 21st at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.

