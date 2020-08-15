Rose Marie Serge Nesbitt, 90, (formerly of Franklin) passed from this life on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, of natural causes.

She was born in Rocky Grove, to Michael and Frances (Warren) Serge, both of whom predeceased her. Rose Marie was also predeceased by her husband, Lewis E. Nesbitt and her sister, Anna Jean Serge Kistler.

She grew up in Franklin and spent most of her childhood in the care of Joseph, Margaret, and Frances Serge, her aunts and uncle, in addition to her paternal grandmother, “Nana”, Rosa Serge, all of whom predeceased her.

Rose Marie graduated from Franklin High School and later from Spencer Hospital School of Nursing in Meadville, in 1950. After her graduation from nursing school, she returned to Franklin and worked as a surgical nurse for the late Dr. Manson Brown.

She was married to Lewis Nesbitt in 1952, in Franklin, at St. Patrick Church.

She returned to nursing in 1970 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She worked there until her retirement as the Head Nurse of the Telemetry Unit in 1991.

Rose Marie returned to Franklin after her retirement and lived there until her final illness, which necessitated that she move closer to her only daughter and grandchildren, who could provide and oversee her care.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Venango County Historical Society, and was an avid bridge player.

She is survived by her only daughter, Michele M. Nesbitt (Trey D. Johnson) of Tucson, Arizona; one granddaughter, Kayla M. Newman (Dr. Timothy J. Overbey) of Tucson, Arizona; and one grandson, Zachary N. Newman (RandaSams-Newman) of Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Charlotte Serge Petulla (Lawrence Petulla) of Monte Sereno, California; and many nieces, nephews, along with great-nieces and great nephews. She was very close to and had a special love for her cousins, Frances Serge Eakin, Gina Eakin Staab, and Theresa Eakin.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Due to many of the restrictions imposed by the present COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be planned for at a later date at St. Patrick Church, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family asks that donations be made in Rose Marie’s name to Room at the Inn of the Carolinas, P.O. Box 13936, Greensboro, North Carolina. 27405. Room at the Inn is a licensed shelter for homeless unwed pregnant women and their children which provides comprehensive services to enable a hope-filled independence for these families.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

