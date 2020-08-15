Say What?!: 30-Year-Old Stash of Beer & Gum Found in Library’s Mystery Section

WALLA WALLA, Wa. – A library’s mystery section held a surprise of its own when a removed corner panel revealed a 30-year-old stash of beer and bubble gum.

(Photo courtesy of: City of Walla Walla.)

The goodies were discovered during renovations at the Walla Walla Public Library. The type of gum and the lack of health warnings on the beer cans date the stash to the late 1980s. After their discovery, the products were taken to the landfill.

Read the full story here.

