Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Window Replacement Is Not An Easy DIY Project
Allow the experts at Window World take on your replacement window project.
There are many do-it-yourself projects around the house that anyone can tackle. These range from planting flowers around the exterior of your home to hanging storage shelves in the kitchen. The installation of replacement windows, siding or doors, however, is not a home-improvement task for amateurs. Because windows and other large-scale renovation products need to be installed plumb, level, square, and free from distorted frames, it is always best to rely on the precision of a professional installation done by qualified craftsmen.
To guarantee the delivery of high-quality installations, Window World employs only experienced, factory-trained, licensed installation technicians.
Window World installers:
- Are industry certified, licensed and insured.
- Use a specialized one-to-one installation method to guarantee the least possible energy loss during cold or inclement weather.
- Are lead-safe certified for work on homes where lead exposure is a concern.
- Have the right tools for any job and know how to use them with care.
- Are courteous and treat every home with respect.
- Demonstrate the operation of new products, review warranty information and take the time to answer homeowners’ questions.
- Leave an installation site spotless when a job is complete.
The installation process is done in three steps:
- Cautious removal of old windows and other components to maintain the surrounding structural integrity of the home.
- Careful installation, review of warranty information and demonstration of new products.
- Meticulous cleaning of the installation site, including the hauling of old components.
Done with the skills, experience and expertise it takes to properly renovate the outside of a home, professional installation boasts a job well done, every time.
For more information on exterior home renovations and the installation process, or to schedule a free, no-obligation, in-home estimate, visit the showroom at 1617 North Main Street Extension in Butler, or call 724-256-5660, or visit www.windowworldbutler.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.