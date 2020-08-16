Young Entrepreneur With Local Ties Turns Hobby into Growing Business

RICHMOND, Va. – While many young teens are spending hours on their cell phones or laptops, one girl with Clarion County ties and her business partner are spending their time growing a jewelry business.

(PICTURED ABOVE: left to right – Kate Gill and Ruthie Best, owners of Sunshine Jewels.)

Ruthie Best and her friend Kate Gill launched their business Sunshine Jewels about a year ago with a line of handmade crocheted, beaded necklaces, bracelets, and anklets.

Ruthie is the daughter of North Clarion graduates Brad and Julie Best, and the granddaughter of Donnie and Ruthie Niederriter, of Shippenville.

“I started the business one year ago. I took two classes late spring and practiced for a few months before launching sells,” Ruthie told exploreClarion.com.

When Ruthie saw other girls wear them, she knew that she wanted to make them.

“I love to make necklaces! I am happy that other people can enjoy them, too,” she added.

When asked about where she made her jewelry, she said her “production center” is the couch or her hammock.

Julie Best told exploreClarion.com, “I have really enjoyed watching Ruthie grow over the last year as she has taken ownership of her business by using her creativity and organizational skills to continually develop her business – Sunshine Jewels.”

Ruthie and Kate are already expanding their business with a sports team line.

“A woman from my brother John’s baseball team asked me to make some designs that coordinated with the team colors,” Ruthie explained.

“I am currently working with three teams. We are also looking at a fall and spring line.”

All of their necklaces, bracelets, and anklets are handmade, and interested individuals can choose from a variety of different cord colors and beads from earth tones to very vibrant.

To find out more about Sunshine Jewels, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rksunshinejewels or their new Etsy store

SunshineJewelsStore.

