A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

