All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Ken Blauser
Ken Blauser served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Kenneth Dale Blauser
Born: February 12, 1933
Died: March 4, 2020
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Ken loved his country and was proud to have served in the Army.
He was a Sergeant in the 37th Infantry during the Korean Conflict and was the youngest soldier to be promoted to Sergeant in charge of the Motorpool.
Because of his dedication, he also spent 20 years as a volunteer at the VA hospital in Butler, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
