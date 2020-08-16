Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Beer Cheese Dip

This beer cheese dip is perfect paired with pretzels!

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup beer or nonalcoholic beer



1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix2 cups shredded cheddar cheesePretzels

Directions

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, beer and dressing mix until smooth. Stir in cheddar cheese. Serve with pretzels.

