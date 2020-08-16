Department of Health Provides Update on Coronavirus: One New Case Reported in Clarion County & 660 Positive Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 16, that there are 660 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,460. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 9 and August 15 is 167,496 with 5,708 positive cases. There were 18,278 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/16/20 – 660



8/15/20 – 8508/14/20 – 8298/13/20 – 9918/12/20 – 8498/11/20 – 8288/10/20 – 601

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 244 (2) 242 9 Butler 712 6 718 17 Clarion 88 1 89 2 Clearfield 187 7 194 1 Crawford 166 2 168 1 Elk 56 0 56 2 Forest 12 0 12 0 Indiana 356 2 358 8 Jefferson 75 0 75 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 490 3 493 12 Venango 68 (1) 67 0 Warren 23 0 23 1



*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Armstrong County decreased from 244 on August 15, 2020, to 242 on August 16, 2020, and the total number of COVID-19 cases in Venango County decreased from 68 on August 15, 2020, to 67 on August 16, 2020. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.

There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,332,403 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases in August;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in August; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,375 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,226 cases among employees, for a total of 24,601 at 892 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,922 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

