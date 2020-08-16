Jefferson County Man Faces Charges for Threatening to Shoot Woman

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing criminal charges for reportedly threatening to shoot a woman.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brandon L Ananea.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:28 a.m. on July 19, Punxsutawney Borough Police received a report of a female being threatened by a man at a location on Morrison Avenue in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.

At the scene, the officers overheard the victim speaking with a man, identified as Brandon L. Ananea, on the phone, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Ananea was yelling at the victim and threatened to kill or injure her multiple times.

He also reportedly specifically threatened to shoot her, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, after the victim ended the call and began speaking to the officers, Ananea attempted to call the victim again multiple times.

Officers were then dispatched to the same residence again around 6:52 a.m. for a report that Ananea was at the residence, attempting to break in.

The complaint states Ananea was located in front of the residence when police arrived and was immediately placed under arrest.

Police then spoke to the victim again. She reported she awoke to Ananea kicking and pounding on her door. She told police he then called her phone and said he was going to kill her. She then called 9-1-1, according to the complaint.

The victim also told police Ananea kicked the door so hard that he damaged it. In addition, she stated that Ananea called her phone a total of 35 times, the complaint states.

Two other witnesses also reported being awakened by Ananea kicking the door and ringing the doorbell, the complaint notes.

Ananea was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 9:00 a.m. on July 19, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

He was released on July 20 on a $2,500.00 cash security.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on August 19, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.