Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offering Turkey Dinner on Sunday, Daily Specials Available, Seating Limited
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, August 16. There are also daily specials throughout the week!
Due to new restrictions seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, August 16 – Turkey Dinner
- Monday, August 17 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, August 18 – Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, August 19 – Fish Sandwich or 4-Piece Chicken Dinner
- Thursday, August 20 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, August 21 – Fish
- Saturday, August 22 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.